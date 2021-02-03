Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $88.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.05% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fabrinet provides precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers and sensors. The Company offers a broad range of advanced optical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process engineering, design for manufacturability, supply chain management, manufacturing, final assembly and test. Fabrinet manufactures, assembles, and tests products for customers at its main manufacturing facilities in Bangkok, Thailand. The Company designs and manufactures its own bulk optical materials and components at its facilities in Fuzhou, the People’s Republic of China, and New Jersey, USA. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

FN stock opened at $83.77 on Monday. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $429,987.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,174.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,020,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,356,000 after purchasing an additional 351,482 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 848,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,505,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 738,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,539,000 after purchasing an additional 44,930 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,072,000 after purchasing an additional 100,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 256,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 111,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

