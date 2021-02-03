F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Holdings Raised by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,035 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $6,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 3.5% in the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,939 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,785 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,195. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $211.01. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.46.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $63,544.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,054,455.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $146,151.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,799.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,465 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,374. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Colliers Securities boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.74.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

