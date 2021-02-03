Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) released its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.99. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $63.01. The company has a market cap of $192.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.31.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.
