Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given a $56.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has been assigned a $56.00 target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.98. 115,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,006,801. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $63.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average of $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 17,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 34,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,659.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 37,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 35,138 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 430,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 120,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

