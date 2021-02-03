Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Edward Meyercord Sells 38,031 Shares

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Edward Meyercord sold 38,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $308,431.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,761,672.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Edward Meyercord also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

On Monday, February 1st, Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $218,750.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Edward Meyercord sold 1,500 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $12,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Edward Meyercord sold 45,684 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $366,385.68.

On Monday, January 4th, Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $172,000.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $280,500.00.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. FMR LLC increased its position in Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after acquiring an additional 255,096 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Extreme Networks by 98.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 109,708 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Extreme Networks by 5.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 37,765 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 13.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,626,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after buying an additional 188,419 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.