Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)’s share price rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.67. Approximately 219,338 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 224,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Exterran alerts:

The company has a market cap of $154.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.61.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.09. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $169.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exterran Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Exterran by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,657 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Exterran by 332.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,591 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Southport Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Exterran by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. now owns 50,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Exterran during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exterran during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Company Profile (NYSE:EXTN)

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.