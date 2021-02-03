Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.92

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.92 and traded as high as $6.36. Extendicare shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 357,432 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXE shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Extendicare to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC raised their target price on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 477.74, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of C$559.62 million and a P/E ratio of 12.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.92.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$296.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$273.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.2813726 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. Extendicare’s payout ratio is 93.02%.

Extendicare

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

