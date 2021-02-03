Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $160.00 price objective on the online travel company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $130.00. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.53% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Expedia Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXPE. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

Expedia Group stock opened at $136.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.30 and a 200-day moving average of $108.50. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $147.55.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The business’s revenue was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,491,524.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,376.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,611 shares of company stock worth $1,997,591 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 802.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 397 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

