eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock Price Up 8%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) rose 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $115.26 and last traded at $115.07. Approximately 581,741 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 988,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.59.

EXPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.70 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Shares of eXp World are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 19th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, February 12th.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $564.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $106,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,201.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $644,100.00. Insiders have sold a total of 339,666 shares of company stock valued at $23,886,550 over the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in eXp World by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in eXp World by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,744 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in eXp World by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 17,329 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in eXp World by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 50,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

