Exelixis (EXEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Exelixis has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $231.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.40 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Exelixis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average of $22.02. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 30,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 34,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $700,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,004 shares of company stock valued at $4,812,264. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

