Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Posts Earnings Results

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $322.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AQUA stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,353. Evoqua Water Technologies has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $31.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.78. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.22.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 37,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $1,124,641.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,232.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Investors Fund V. Lp Aea sold 8,307,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $206,861,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,062,235 shares of company stock valued at $229,024,765. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

