Everipedia Price Up 25.1% This Week (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 19.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $47.89 million and $16.36 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia token can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Everipedia has traded 25.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Everipedia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00047387 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00142765 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00066309 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00249040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00062841 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00037113 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,016,616,518 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,962,196,694 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

Everipedia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.