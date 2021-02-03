Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Short Interest Update

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the December 31st total of 6,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other Everi news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $52,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,836.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,777.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,713 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 32.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,759,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 429,187 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 53.7% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 538,404 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Everi during the third quarter worth approximately $8,784,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Everi by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,021,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 68,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in Everi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,344,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EVRI traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.41. 2,589,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,692. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88. Everi has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 3.08.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.23 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. Analysts expect that Everi will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EVRI shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Everi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

