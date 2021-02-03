EvenCoin Market Capitalization Hits $67,583.04 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $67,583.04 and approximately $89,033.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00108193 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003050 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 62.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00019038 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

