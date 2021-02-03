EUNO Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded up 0% against the US dollar. EUNO has a market cap of $5.99 million and $4,128.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.23 or 0.00990575 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000122 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 49.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,108,606,202 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

