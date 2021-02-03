Eukles Asset Management Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.9% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. State Street Corp boosted its position in Apple by 279.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apple by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 301.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,792,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $134.99 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.95 and a 200-day moving average of $119.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

