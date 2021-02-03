Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

OTCMKTS:CUYTY opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $16.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.82 and a beta of -0.08.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

