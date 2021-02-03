EtherGem Trading Up 11.4% Over Last Week (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 3rd. In the last week, EtherGem has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $336,996.34 and approximately $29,636.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00069499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $330.71 or 0.00905060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00048288 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00039367 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,680.16 or 0.04598140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00019751 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem (EGEM) is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io

Buying and Selling EtherGem

EtherGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

