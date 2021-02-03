Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Trading 41.9% Lower Over Last Week

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 44.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Ethereum Meta token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Meta has a market cap of $768,067.11 and $10,032.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded 41.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Meta alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00066706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.52 or 0.00834186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006139 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00047339 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,717.51 or 0.04751736 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00035528 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00020017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Profile

Ethereum Meta (CRYPTO:ETHM) is a token. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 tokens. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Ethereum Meta Token Trading

Ethereum Meta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.