Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Erste Group Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EBKDY opened at $15.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51. Erste Group Bank has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $57.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.98.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 4.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

