Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Pentair plc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pentair in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. Pentair’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut Pentair from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.15.

Shares of PNR opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.56. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Pentair’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in Pentair during the third quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Pentair during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

