Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $73.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.73 million.

NOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $10.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $502.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

In other news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 130,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,811,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,398,500.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth about $3,216,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 63,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

