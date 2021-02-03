Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Hologic, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hologic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.81. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.61 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $82.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.95 and its 200-day moving average is $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. Hologic has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Hologic news, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,417.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter valued at $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 37.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Hologic by 776.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

