Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SciPlay Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SciPlay in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SciPlay’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.64 million.

SCPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SciPlay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SciPlay from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.85.

Shares of SCPL stock opened at $16.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77. SciPlay has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCPL. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SciPlay by 208.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 624,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 422,046 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 55.4% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 319,025 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,952,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,472,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 15.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 832,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 109,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

