Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Monro, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Monro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MNRO. Zacks Investment Research raised Monro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist cut their target price on Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

MNRO opened at $60.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.61, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. Monro has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $63.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.22.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.42 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 134,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monro by 7.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Monro by 4.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 293,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro in the third quarter worth about $89,000.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

