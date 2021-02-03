Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.92. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

EDV has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.10.

EDV stock opened at C$27.28 on Wednesday. Endeavour Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$15.68 and a 12 month high of C$39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.60.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$641.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$565.70 million.

In other news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 592,602 shares in the company, valued at C$17,778,060.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

