Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Cleveland Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $50.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.97. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $53.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,790,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 272.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 884,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,127,000 after buying an additional 647,139 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 483.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 606,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after buying an additional 502,400 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,950,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,644,000 after buying an additional 428,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $751,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,084.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

