Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Alphabet Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali expects that the information services provider will earn $11.88 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2021 earnings at $60.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $74.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $88.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $103.77 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,025.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,810.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,874.74.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,919.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,778.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,644.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,949.37. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

