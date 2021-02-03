Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for General Dynamics Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for General Dynamics in a report released on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $12.55 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $13.50.

GD has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.94.

GD opened at $149.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.62 and a 200-day moving average of $147.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $190.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in General Dynamics by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $983,763,000 after acquiring an additional 717,910 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,756,000 after acquiring an additional 230,752 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,529,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,763,000 after acquiring an additional 162,847 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,113,000 after buying an additional 966,598 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 31.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 890,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,270,000 after buying an additional 214,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

