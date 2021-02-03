Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Brunswick Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brunswick in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.25. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.09 EPS.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

NYSE BC opened at $86.81 on Monday. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Brunswick by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,932,000 after acquiring an additional 13,318 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 32,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its position in Brunswick by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 69,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 34,160 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 2,114.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.