Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Abiomed, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Abiomed in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. William Blair also issued estimates for Abiomed’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABMD. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $347.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $322.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.31. Abiomed has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $387.40. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.45, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Abiomed by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 43,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,181,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,261,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 865.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $403,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,689,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total transaction of $2,117,245.72. Insiders have sold a total of 18,656 shares of company stock worth $5,955,656 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

