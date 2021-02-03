Eq LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Eq LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,167,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 9.4% of Eq LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $382.31. 47,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,823,389. The company has a 50-day moving average of $376.20 and a 200-day moving average of $352.23. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

