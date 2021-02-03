Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Trading Up 5.8%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s share price shot up 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.90 and last traded at $24.57. 704,270 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,458,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EOSE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOSE. Investment House LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,873,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,164,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $636,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,969,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

