Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a research report issued on Monday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EPD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.66. The firm has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $26.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 4,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 5,025 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $100,851.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,042,861.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $213,546 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

