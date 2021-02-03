Entain PLC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Short Interest Up 24.0% in January

Entain PLC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,900 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the December 31st total of 251,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 84.3 days.

Shares of Entain stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,312. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.22. Entain has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GMVHF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand; software and technology for race books and sportsbook under the Stadium brand; online sports betting, casino, and gaming products under the Eurobet brand; sports action and horse racing under the Neds brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

