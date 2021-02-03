Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Short Interest Update

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,500 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 163,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $204.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.71 and a 200 day moving average of $185.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.61. Enstar Group has a 1-year low of $94.58 and a 1-year high of $222.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $26.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.05 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Enstar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Enstar Group by 133.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Enstar Group by 51.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

