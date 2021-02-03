Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Short Interest Down 28.5% in January

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,200 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the December 31st total of 627,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 131.8 days.

ESVIF traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.86. 266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,148. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59.

ESVIF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.81.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

