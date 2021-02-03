Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Short Interest Down 22.5% in January

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,430,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the December 31st total of 8,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $5,229,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total value of $9,942,117.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,921 shares of company stock worth $36,848,094 in the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 245.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 92,887 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $203,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 47.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded up $6.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,169,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023,463. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $222.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 145.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ENPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. 140166 cut Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $199.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.61.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

