Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Trading Up 5.1%

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF)’s share price shot up 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.33 and last traded at $3.27. 1,526,858 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,863,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ERF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Enerplus in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.61.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $821.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 11.39%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deep Basin Capital LP grew its position in Enerplus by 174.7% during the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 4,411,717 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,908 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 3,508.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,900 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Enerplus by 31.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,381,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 806,701 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Enerplus by 19.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,067,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 495,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 1.5% in the third quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 21,211,604 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,132,000 after acquiring an additional 314,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

