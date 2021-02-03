Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Position Raised by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 27,272,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,816,000 after buying an additional 9,540,047 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,124,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596,830 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,610,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $301,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,502 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at $16,012,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,030,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,091,000 after purchasing an additional 779,500 shares in the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ET. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

NYSE:ET traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.67. 16,559,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,187,373. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.20 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.