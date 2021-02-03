Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Trading 5.8% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)’s share price traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $46.95 and last traded at $46.75. 750,129 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 506,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.17.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.58.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.59, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.99 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 7,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Energizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Energizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Company Profile (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

