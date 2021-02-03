Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on March 11th

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

Energizer has increased its dividend by 7.6% over the last three years.

ENR stock opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.59, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.99 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Energizer from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.58.

Energizer announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase 7,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

