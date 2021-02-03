ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Stock Price Up 6.3%

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $2.02. 1,796,063 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 5,714,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $73.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ENDRA Life Sciences news, CEO Francois Roger Michelon sold 71,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $59,360.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,923 shares of company stock worth $120,220. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,057 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of ENDRA Life Sciences worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDRA)

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

