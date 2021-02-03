Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.63

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.63 and last traded at C$8.63, with a volume of 646138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.34.

Several research firms recently commented on EDR. Pi Financial set a C$4.80 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$990.50 million and a P/E ratio of -24.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.18.

In related news, Director Bradford Cooke sold 18,600 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total value of C$134,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 947,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,867,794.50. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Dickson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.20, for a total value of C$432,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$287,200.80.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

