Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $82.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Endava traded as high as $81.63 and last traded at $81.63, with a volume of 899 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.06.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DAVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Endava from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Cowen upped their target price on Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endava currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Endava by 890.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Endava in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Endava in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Endava in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 277.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endava plc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endava (NYSE:DAVA)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

