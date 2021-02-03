Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) Given a C$51.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) has been assigned a C$51.00 target price by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.76.

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) stock opened at C$44.14 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of C$33.06 and a 52-week high of C$57.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$9.11 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.6369565 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marcel R. Coutu bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$40.94 per share, with a total value of C$409,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,613,036. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.45, for a total value of C$178,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 920,547 shares in the company, valued at C$39,997,767.15. Insiders have sold 11,929 shares of company stock worth $505,376 over the last ninety days.

About Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

