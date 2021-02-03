Empire State Realty Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 2,047 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,202% compared to the typical daily volume of 62 call options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.45.

NYSE:ESRT opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -962.04, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.