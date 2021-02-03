Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.71. 164,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.78. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $85.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

