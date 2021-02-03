Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.71. 164,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.78. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $85.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.13.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.
