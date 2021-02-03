Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 2.0% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRH Financial LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 17,223 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 52,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 34,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 20,225 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.54. 45,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,134. The company has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $85.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.78.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.69.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

