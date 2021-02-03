Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Shares Up 8.4%

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) shot up 8.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $117.93 and last traded at $115.79. 661,048 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 527,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.85.

Several brokerages recently commented on EBS. Zacks Investment Research cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $385.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 19,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $2,016,946.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBS. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 604.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 300.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.